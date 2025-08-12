Tragic Collision: Fatal Accident Sparks Bus Fire in Rajasthan
A tragic accident occurred in Rajasthan's Jalore district when a bus collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the deaths of two individuals. Following the impact, the bus caught fire, though passengers were evacuated safely. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, and victims' bodies have been sent for post-mortem.
A tragic accident unfolded in Rajasthan's Jalore district as a bus collided with a motorcycle, leading to the deaths of two individuals, according to local police reports.
Moments after the collision, the bus caught fire and crashed into the road divider. Fortunately, passengers were evacuated before the fire spread.
The bus, traveling from Barmer to Palanpur, lost control on the highway near Ranodar village. Officials are still probing the cause of the fire while the victims' bodies undergo post-mortem examinations.
