Highway Infrastructure Limited: A Historic IPO and a Bold Future

Highway Infrastructure Limited, based in Indore, has made waves in the capital market by achieving the third most subscribed IPO in India's history. Following an eight-year hiatus, the company garnered overwhelming investor confidence with an oversubscription rate of 316 times, signaling a major milestone for Indore's business presence nationally.

Founded in 1995, Highway Infrastructure Limited has cemented its reputation in road and bridge construction plus toll operations. With completed projects worth over Rs. 2,000 crore, active presence in 11 states, and a robust EPC and toll project portfolio, the company stands as a reliable sector contender. Its shares are set to debut on leading stock exchanges today.

In light of the Union Budget 2024-25 emphasizing significant capital expenditure in the road sector, Highway Infrastructure Limited is strategically positioned to play a crucial role in upcoming national highway expansions. With a resilient order book, proven execution capabilities, and solid financial standing, including favorable returns and low debt ratio, the firm is geared for sustainable growth, driven by a leadership team keen on innovation and scale.

