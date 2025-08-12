Zydus Lifesciences Sees Profitable Growth in Q1 FY2026

Zydus Lifesciences has announced a 3% increase in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter ending June 30, 2025, achieving Rs 1,467 crore compared to Rs 1,420 crore in the previous fiscal period.

The pharmaceutical giant reported increased revenue from operations of Rs 6,574 crore, up from Rs 6,207 crore in the same quarter last year, highlighting steady financial growth.

Managing Director Sharvil Patel attributed this performance to disciplined execution across key business areas and expressed optimism for potential growth through future innovations. Zydus Lifesciences saw a slight rise in its stock, closing up 0.27% at Rs 958.05 on BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)