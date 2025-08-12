Trump Extends Trade Truce with China: A Temporary Reprieve in Economic Tensions

President Donald Trump announced a 90-day extension on a trade truce with China on Monday, averting an immediate escalation in trade tensions between the two economic giants. The move delays new tariffs and buys both sides more time to negotiate a broader agreement.

Trump's executive order, echoed by Beijing's Ministry of Commerce, keeps the existing agreement's terms in place. The prior deadline threatened to increase U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports, with potential retaliatory measures from China looming, sparking concern among US businesses about future market access.

The US-China Business Council's Sean Stein emphasized the necessity of the extension, aiming for a resolution on key issues like intellectual property rights and trade deficits. Despite temporary relief, experts suggest ongoing challenges will persist, with complex negotiations likely extending beyond immediate agreements.