India-Oman FTA: A New Dawn for Trade and Investments

The Indian government has finalized talks for a comprehensive free trade agreement with Oman, promising to boost bilateral trade and investments, according to Commerce and Industry Minister of State, Jitin Prasada. This agreement, akin to the CEPA with the UAE, aims to reduce tariffs and ease trade norms.

Oman stands as India's third-largest export partner among GCC countries, and this new economic partnership paves the way for enhanced competitiveness and economic growth. The agreement comes with the expectation of offsetting any immediate tariff-related revenue losses with increased trade and investments.

Prasada emphasized the government's commitment to stakeholder consultations throughout the FTA negotiation stages. The agreements aim to protect domestic industries while ensuring competitive advantages for Indian exporters. Additionally, provisions are in place for remedial measures in case of import surges threatening local industries.