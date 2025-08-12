Circle's Strong Debut: Stablecoin Boosts Earnings Amid Expanding USDC Circulation

Circle has posted significant gains in revenue and reserve income during its first quarterly report since its public listing in June, primarily driven by a substantial increase in the circulation of its USDC stablecoin and augmented subscription service revenues.

The company's shares experienced a 5% rise in premarket trading, marking a surge that has seen its stock value exceed five times its original public offering price. Analysts point to the increasing appeal of stablecoins, backed by stable assets, as critical to this growth, especially following the passage of the Genius Act which investors believe enhances stablecoins' utility in cross-border and digital finance applications.

Circle's USDC, the second most popular stablecoin, grew by 90% in circulation as of June 30, compared to the previous year. The firm's annual revenue and reserve income saw a 53% spike to $658 million, attributed to interest from cash and short-term investments underlying the USDC stablecoins. Despite a net loss of $482 million due to IPO-related non-cash charges, the company remains bullish about its future prospects.

