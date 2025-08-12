Left Menu

Circle's Strong Debut: Stablecoin Boosts Earnings Amid Expanding USDC Circulation

Circle reported impressive growth in revenue and reserves in its first quarterly results post-IPO, fueled by a surge in USDC stablecoin circulation and subscription services. Despite a net loss tied to IPO-related charges, the company's shares have soared, highlighting robust market interest in stablecoins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 16:39 IST
Circle's Strong Debut: Stablecoin Boosts Earnings Amid Expanding USDC Circulation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Circle has posted significant gains in revenue and reserve income during its first quarterly report since its public listing in June, primarily driven by a substantial increase in the circulation of its USDC stablecoin and augmented subscription service revenues.

The company's shares experienced a 5% rise in premarket trading, marking a surge that has seen its stock value exceed five times its original public offering price. Analysts point to the increasing appeal of stablecoins, backed by stable assets, as critical to this growth, especially following the passage of the Genius Act which investors believe enhances stablecoins' utility in cross-border and digital finance applications.

Circle's USDC, the second most popular stablecoin, grew by 90% in circulation as of June 30, compared to the previous year. The firm's annual revenue and reserve income saw a 53% spike to $658 million, attributed to interest from cash and short-term investments underlying the USDC stablecoins. Despite a net loss of $482 million due to IPO-related non-cash charges, the company remains bullish about its future prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025