Silverstorm's Thrilling IPO Launch: Expanding Horizons in Amusement Industry
Silverstorm Parks and Resorts Limited is gearing up for an IPO with a focus on expansion. The funds will enhance park facilities, develop new attractions, repay debt, and support corporate needs. As of FY25, the company reported significant revenue and profit, indicating strong financial health.
In a strategic move to bolster its operations, Silverstorm Parks and Resorts Limited has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus with BSE SME, signaling the launch of its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The venture involves issuing up to 62,00,000 equity shares at a face value of ₹ 10 each.
The primary objectives for the capital raised include the development of Lucknow Snow Park and Family Entertainment Center (FEC), as well as the expansion and upgrading of existing theme park facilities. Additionally, a portion of the funds will be allocated to debt repayment and general corporate purposes.
Displaying a robust financial performance, Silverstorm reported a consolidated revenue of ₹3,100.12 lakhs for FY25, with an EBITDA of ₹1,655.89 lakhs and a Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹971.07 lakhs. For the six months ended September 2025, the company recorded ₹1,311.63 lakhs in revenue, underscoring its steady growth trajectory.
