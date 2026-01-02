Silverstorm Parks & Resorts Limited Files for IPO to Expand Amusement Offerings

In a strategic move to bolster its amusement offerings, Silverstorm Parks and Resorts Limited has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus with the BSE SME, signaling its intent to go public.

The IPO aims to raise capital through the issuance of up to 62,00,000 equity shares, each with a face value of ₹10. The proceeds are earmarked for capital expenditures, including setting up a new Snow Park and Family Entertainment Center in Lucknow, upgrading current theme parks, and repaying some existing borrowings to support general corporate activities.

Financially, the company has demonstrated robust performance. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, the company recorded consolidated revenue of ₹3,100.12 lakhs, an EBITDA of ₹1,655.89 lakhs, and a profit after tax of ₹971.07 lakhs. During the first half of the following financial year, it reported a consolidated revenue of ₹1,311.63 lakhs, with an EBITDA of ₹715.50 lakhs and a PAT of ₹415.38 lakhs.

