Left Menu

Nykaa Records 79% Profit Surge in Q1 FY25.

FSN E-Commerce, Nykaa's parent company, reported a significant 79% increase in net profit for Q1 FY25, reaching Rs 24.47 crore. The company's total income rose to Rs 2,164.27 crore, with substantial contributions from its beauty and fashion segments. Nykaa's shares saw a marginal increase on the BSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 16:52 IST
Nykaa Records 79% Profit Surge in Q1 FY25.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

FSN E-Commerce, the parent company of the popular fashion and beauty retailer Nykaa, has announced a remarkable 79% increase in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of FY25. The company reported a net profit of Rs 24.47 crore, a notable rise from the Rs 13.64 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

The company's total income witnessed a substantial growth, reaching Rs 2,164.27 crore for the quarter ending June 2025, up from Rs 1,753.44 crore in the corresponding period of FY24. This impressive performance was largely driven by strong revenues in Nykaa's beauty vertical, which accounted for Rs 1,975.37 crore, and the fashion segment, contributing Rs 170.83 crore.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange, Nykaa's shares closed slightly higher, with a 0.66% uptick to Rs 204.95 per share. This financial update underscores Nykaa's robust growth strategy and its prominence in the e-commerce sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025