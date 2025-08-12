Nykaa Records 79% Profit Surge in Q1 FY25.

FSN E-Commerce, the parent company of the popular fashion and beauty retailer Nykaa, has announced a remarkable 79% increase in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of FY25. The company reported a net profit of Rs 24.47 crore, a notable rise from the Rs 13.64 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

The company's total income witnessed a substantial growth, reaching Rs 2,164.27 crore for the quarter ending June 2025, up from Rs 1,753.44 crore in the corresponding period of FY24. This impressive performance was largely driven by strong revenues in Nykaa's beauty vertical, which accounted for Rs 1,975.37 crore, and the fashion segment, contributing Rs 170.83 crore.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange, Nykaa's shares closed slightly higher, with a 0.66% uptick to Rs 204.95 per share. This financial update underscores Nykaa's robust growth strategy and its prominence in the e-commerce sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)