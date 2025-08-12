Left Menu

Intel CEO's Rollercoaster Week: From Resignation Demands to Presidential Praise

Less than a week after demanding Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan's resignation, President Trump called his career an 'amazing story.' Initially criticized for potential conflicts of interest related to Chinese investments, Tan met with Trump, leading to a change in tone and subsequent rise in Intel's stock.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-08-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 17:40 IST
In a whirlwind of events, President Donald Trump initially called for the resignation of Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan due to alleged conflicts of interest with Chinese-linked semiconductor firms. Tan, however, was soon praised by Trump, labeling his career trajectory as an 'amazing story.'

This dramatic shift came after a crucial meeting at the White House with Tan, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The discussion was described by Trump as 'very interesting', and it led to a softening of his initial stance.

Amid this political drama, Intel's shares saw more than a 3% increase in premarket trading, reflecting market confidence. The situation underscores the intensifying technological and economic tension between the US and China, particularly around critical sectors like AI and computer chips.

