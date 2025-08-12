Intel CEO's Rollercoaster Week: From Resignation Demands to Presidential Praise

In a whirlwind of events, President Donald Trump initially called for the resignation of Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan due to alleged conflicts of interest with Chinese-linked semiconductor firms. Tan, however, was soon praised by Trump, labeling his career trajectory as an 'amazing story.'

This dramatic shift came after a crucial meeting at the White House with Tan, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The discussion was described by Trump as 'very interesting', and it led to a softening of his initial stance.

Amid this political drama, Intel's shares saw more than a 3% increase in premarket trading, reflecting market confidence. The situation underscores the intensifying technological and economic tension between the US and China, particularly around critical sectors like AI and computer chips.

(With inputs from agencies.)