Berger Paints Sets Ambitious Rs 20,000 Crore Target by 2030

Berger Paints India Limited, a key player in the paint industry, is targeting an ambitious Rs 20,000 crore turnover by 2030. As India's second-largest paint manufacturer, it is making strategic moves to strengthen market share and enhance profitability despite economic hurdles.

During the company's 101st Annual General Meeting, Managing Director and CEO Abhijit Roy highlighted Berger's seven percent volume growth and increased operating profit amidst last year's economic slowdown and intense competition. The company's market share stands at 20% within the organized paint segment, resilient against industry challenges.

Focusing on innovation, rapid digitalization, and urban market expansion, Berger Paints is making significant strides in the construction chemical and waterproofing sectors. Despite fluctuating demand and input prices, the company foresees robust growth through distribution network expansion, utilizing its strategic positioning and market expertise.