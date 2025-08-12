India-China Flights Set to Soar Again: A Diplomatic Lift-Off

India and China are in the 'advanced stage' of negotiations to resume direct flight services, a move that could signify warming relations between the two countries, according to sources on Tuesday.

The potential resumption of flights, halted in 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and border tensions, coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated visit to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin later this month.

The negotiations aim to establish a new air services agreement, though existing frameworks may be employed if necessary. Meanwhile, Air India is being prepared for a possible recommencement of flights as India recently reissued tourist visas to Chinese nationals.

