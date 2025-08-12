Left Menu

India-China Flights Set to Soar Again: A Diplomatic Lift-Off

India and China are finalizing negotiations to restart direct flight services, suspended since 2020 due to the pandemic and border tensions. This follows recent efforts to mend ties, including India's resumption of tourist visas for Chinese nationals. The development coincides with Narendra Modi's planned visit for the SCO summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 20:47 IST
India-China Flights Set to Soar Again: A Diplomatic Lift-Off
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and China are in the 'advanced stage' of negotiations to resume direct flight services, a move that could signify warming relations between the two countries, according to sources on Tuesday.

The potential resumption of flights, halted in 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and border tensions, coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated visit to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin later this month.

The negotiations aim to establish a new air services agreement, though existing frameworks may be employed if necessary. Meanwhile, Air India is being prepared for a possible recommencement of flights as India recently reissued tourist visas to Chinese nationals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025