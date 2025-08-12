Left Menu

Bengal's Business Boom: A Growing Hub for Enterprises

Bengal is becoming a significant business hub with a remarkable increase in registered companies, MSMEs, and startups. Trinamool Congress leaders emphasize the state's growth, contrasting the BJP's alleged misinformation. Major corporate players continue to invest, suggesting a robust business ecosystem despite political disruptions in Parliament.

Updated: 12-08-2025 22:12 IST
Bengal's Business Boom: A Growing Hub for Enterprises
According to Trinamool Congress MP Bapi Haldar, West Bengal has experienced a significant surge in business registrations, underscoring the state's impressive economic potential. Official data reveals the number of registered companies has jumped from 1.37 lakh in 2011 to 2.50 lakh in 2025.

During a media briefing, Haldar highlighted an 83% rise in company registrations within the state, fostering over 40,000 new incorporations between 2020 and 2025 alone. Haldar criticized the BJP for allegedly misleading citizens about these growth figures.

Complementing this, Derek O'Brien accused the BJP of disrupting Parliamentary proceedings to obscure positive developments in Bengal's business environment. Data indicates a thriving MSME sector with numerous startups and IT companies contributing to substantial employment and economic activity.

