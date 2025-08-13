Jammu Rail Division's Innovative Auctioning Strategy Boosts Revenue

The Jammu Rail Division is turning heads with an innovative approach to boosting revenue through strategic auctions. Recently, they auctioned all LCD monitors installed at ticket reservation counters and other sites across the division to publicity companies, securing contracts from one to five years to improve financial gains.

August 11, 2025, marked the announcement of the successful e-auction results held on July 4, 2025. Contracts were awarded to various firms, resulting in earnings of Rs 9,00,990 for one year and a striking Rs 53,15,841 over five years. This move showcases the division's commitment to maximizing non-revenue income through commercial promotion and strategic partnerships.

Beyond the auctions, the division has enhanced commuter interaction by splitting the LCD screens into sections for ticket information and entertainment. This system, integrated with the Railway Ticket System (CRIS), coupled with other auctions like Seating-cum-Luggage trains and Pay and Use facilities, outlines a robust framework for sustainable income in the Indian Railways.