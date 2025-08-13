US Sanctions Target Illicit Mineral Trade in Eastern Congo

On Tuesday, the US government imposed sanctions on an armed group involved in illegal mineral trading in eastern Congo, marking a significant push for peace and strategic access to critical resources in the region.

A US official, requesting anonymity ahead of the announcement, confirmed that the State and Treasury departments targeted the CODECO armed group, notorious for controlling the vital coltan mining site of Rubaya between 2022 and early 2024. CODECO's operations allegedly included running mining activities, levying illegal fees, forced labor, and civilian executions in the mining zones.

The sanctions extend to the Congolese mining company CDMC and two Hong Kong-based exporters, East Rise and Star Dragon, for their roles in trading smuggled minerals. The US action freezes their assets within its jurisdiction, prohibiting all business transactions with the entities. Meanwhile, peace efforts remain strained as accusations of agreement violations arise between Congo and M23 rebels.

