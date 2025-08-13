Left Menu

America's Trillion-Dollar Alarm: The New Debt Milestone

The US national debt has surpassed USD37 trillion, surpassing projections by years due to pandemic-era spending. This record number reflects the rapid increase in borrowing and the associated pressure on taxpayers. Experts warn of rising interest rates and decreased investment as the debt continues to escalate.

The United States has reached a new fiscal milestone with its national debt surpassing an astonishing USD37 trillion. This development arrives years ahead of previous forecasts, primarily due to unprecedented government spending during the COVID-19 pandemic under former Presidents Trump and Biden.

This surge in national debt, which eclipsed long-term projections, signals increased financial burdens for taxpayers as projected by the Congressional Budget Office. The recently passed tax cuts and spending legislation are expected to further inflate the debt by USD4.1 trillion over the coming decade.

Experts, including Michael Peterson of the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, highlight that such borrowing accelerates interest rates and diminishes investment opportunities. These financial pressures may lead to higher costs for everyday essentials and inhibit private sector growth, posing significant challenges for the nation's economic health.

