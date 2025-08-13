Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Jaunpur: A Fatal Night on the Road

In Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur, a road accident involving a bus and a truck resulted in five fatalities, including a minor girl, and injured 15 others. The crash was attributed to the negligence of the bus driver. Authorities are investigating and aiding the injured in local hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaunpur | Updated: 13-08-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 11:21 IST
Tragic Collision in Jaunpur: A Fatal Night on the Road
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating crash in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, left five dead, including a young girl, and 15 injured after a roadways bus collided with a truck.

The incident, occurring at around 10.30 pm near Guraeni petrol pump, was caused by the alleged negligence of the bus driver. Officials are working to identify all victims.

Authorities swiftly responded, dispatching police and administrative personnel to the scene. Three of the injured are critically hurt, with medical care ongoing in local hospitals. Efforts to support victims' families are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025