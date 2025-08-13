Tragic Collision in Jaunpur: A Fatal Night on the Road
In Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur, a road accident involving a bus and a truck resulted in five fatalities, including a minor girl, and injured 15 others. The crash was attributed to the negligence of the bus driver. Authorities are investigating and aiding the injured in local hospitals.
A devastating crash in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, left five dead, including a young girl, and 15 injured after a roadways bus collided with a truck.
The incident, occurring at around 10.30 pm near Guraeni petrol pump, was caused by the alleged negligence of the bus driver. Officials are working to identify all victims.
Authorities swiftly responded, dispatching police and administrative personnel to the scene. Three of the injured are critically hurt, with medical care ongoing in local hospitals. Efforts to support victims' families are underway.
