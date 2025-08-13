Tragic Collision in Jaunpur: A Fatal Night on the Road

A devastating crash in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, left five dead, including a young girl, and 15 injured after a roadways bus collided with a truck.

The incident, occurring at around 10.30 pm near Guraeni petrol pump, was caused by the alleged negligence of the bus driver. Officials are working to identify all victims.

Authorities swiftly responded, dispatching police and administrative personnel to the scene. Three of the injured are critically hurt, with medical care ongoing in local hospitals. Efforts to support victims' families are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)