TCL Technology Unveils 2024 ESG Report: Pioneering Governance and Sustainability

TCL Technology, headquartered in Shenzhen, China, unveiled its 2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, showcasing strides in governance, sustainability, and shared value efforts. The report emphasizes the company's commitment to intertwining sustainability with its operations, enhancing environmental stewardship, and leveraging technology for positive social outcomes.

Vice President Wei Xue highlighted the company's commitment, stating that becoming an official Worldwide Olympic Partner underscores TCL's global aspirations. A key aspect is the company's Carbon Footprint Ledger, collating emission data to track real-time performance, aiming for net-zero goals with AI integration. TCL's Suzhou CSOT unit is spearheading this trajectory by committing to notable emission reductions by 2030.

Furthermore, TCL organized the "True Vision and Insight to All Global Supply Chain Conference" to push suppliers towards ESG-focused governance. Governance is reinforced with a Strategy and Sustainability Committee, evaluating ESG risks through a double materiality assessment. On the social front, TCL hired 346 employees with disabilities and launched "TCLforHer" to support female employees, reinforcing its mission for a connected and sustainable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)