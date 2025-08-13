Left Menu

Mahindra & Mahindra Set to Electrify the UK Market Post-FTA

Mahindra & Mahindra plans to capitalize on the India-UK free trade agreement by exporting its electric vehicles to the UK. The company aims to boost its EV sales and strengthen its position as a leading player in the electric vehicle segment, while fostering competition and innovation in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 14:54 IST
Mahindra & Mahindra Set to Electrify the UK Market Post-FTA
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra & Mahindra aims to electrify the UK auto market by leveraging the recently finalized India-UK free trade agreement. CEO Anish Shah announced plans to export electric vehicles to the UK, with expectations that EVs will represent 30% of their sales by 2030.

Established as a leader in India's electric vehicle sector, Mahindra inaugurated its design facility, Mahindra Advanced Design Europe, in Banbury, Oxfordshire in 2022. This hub will drive innovation for Mahindra's electric product lineup.

Shah emphasized India's potential to become a global automobile manufacturing hub, driven by favorable trade policies and an emphasis on high-quality domestic production. He welcomes competition from global EV players like Tesla, seeing it as a catalyst for improvement and growth.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025