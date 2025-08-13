Mahindra & Mahindra Set to Electrify the UK Market Post-FTA

Mahindra & Mahindra aims to electrify the UK auto market by leveraging the recently finalized India-UK free trade agreement. CEO Anish Shah announced plans to export electric vehicles to the UK, with expectations that EVs will represent 30% of their sales by 2030.

Established as a leader in India's electric vehicle sector, Mahindra inaugurated its design facility, Mahindra Advanced Design Europe, in Banbury, Oxfordshire in 2022. This hub will drive innovation for Mahindra's electric product lineup.

Shah emphasized India's potential to become a global automobile manufacturing hub, driven by favorable trade policies and an emphasis on high-quality domestic production. He welcomes competition from global EV players like Tesla, seeing it as a catalyst for improvement and growth.