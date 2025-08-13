Left Menu

Tragic Road Crash Claims 11 Lives in Rajasthan

In a tragic accident in Rajasthan's Dausa district, a pickup van returning to Uttar Pradesh crashed into a parked truck, killing 11, including seven children. The victims were returning from a temple visit. Eight were injured, with one in critical condition. Local officials and leaders have expressed their sorrow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-08-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 14:59 IST
In a somber turn of events, a pickup van met with a devastating crash into a stationary truck in Rajasthan's Dausa district, claiming the lives of 11 people, including seven children. The unfortunate incident occurred in the early hours on Wednesday as the group was en route back to their village in Uttar Pradesh's Etah.

Police reports confirm that the crash took place on the Manoharpur highway, with the victims returning from visiting Khatu Shyam and Salasar Balaji temples. The fatalities include seven children and four women, as authorities continue to address the impact of the accident.

In response, local government officials visited the bereaved families in Asrauli village, Etah. Amidst the grief, community support remains strong, with the Lodhi Mahasabha postponing their event in mourning. Expressing condolences, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani have both voiced their sorrow, promising aid and support to those affected.

