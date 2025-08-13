Tragic Road Crash Claims 11 Lives in Rajasthan

In a somber turn of events, a pickup van met with a devastating crash into a stationary truck in Rajasthan's Dausa district, claiming the lives of 11 people, including seven children. The unfortunate incident occurred in the early hours on Wednesday as the group was en route back to their village in Uttar Pradesh's Etah.

Police reports confirm that the crash took place on the Manoharpur highway, with the victims returning from visiting Khatu Shyam and Salasar Balaji temples. The fatalities include seven children and four women, as authorities continue to address the impact of the accident.

In response, local government officials visited the bereaved families in Asrauli village, Etah. Amidst the grief, community support remains strong, with the Lodhi Mahasabha postponing their event in mourning. Expressing condolences, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani have both voiced their sorrow, promising aid and support to those affected.