Zuari Industries Sees Narrower Loss as Revenue Grows

Zuari Industries Ltd reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 47.68 lakh for Q1 2025-26, a reduction from the Rs 33.60 crore loss the previous year. Revenue increased by 14% to Rs 257.45 crore. The company faced challenges like a regional cane shortage impacting sugar operations and lower power exports.

Updated: 13-08-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 15:20 IST
Zuari Industries Ltd reported a reduced consolidated net loss of Rs 47.68 lakh for the first quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year, supported by increased revenue.

The company's net loss decreased from Rs 33.60 crore the previous year, while revenue climbed 14 percent to Rs 257.45 crore for the June 2025 quarter, the latest regulatory filings reveal.

While expenses rose to Rs 302.65 crore from Rs 276.68 crore, the cost of borrowing was cut by 73 basis points year-over-year. Sugar operations were hindered by an early mill closure due to a cane shortage. Meanwhile, domestic sugar sales slightly decreased amidst quota reductions, and ethanol sales increased marginally, supported by higher average prices.

Power exports dipped following the early mill closure, and the real estate business faced weakened land sales due to adverse local economic conditions. Nonetheless, Managing Director Athar Shahab affirmed strategic growth and stronger execution plans for the year.

