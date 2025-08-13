Left Menu

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd Doubles Net Profit in Q1 FY26

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd more than doubled its net profit to Rs 35.25 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 15.05 crore last year, thanks to efficient cost management and lower raw material costs. Despite similar revenues, strategic efficiency bolstered the company's financial performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-08-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 16:06 IST
Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd has reported a dramatic increase in consolidated net profit for the April-June 2025 quarter, surging to Rs 35.25 crore against Rs 15.05 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. This growth is attributed to efficient cost management and reduced raw material expenses.

According to a regulatory filing, the company achieved a net profit of Rs 58.35 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. Total income for the most recent quarter saw a modest rise to Rs 470.61 crore from Rs 469.53 crore year-on-year, while FY25 totalled Rs 1,854.93 crore.

Vice-Chairman Ashwin Muthiah emphasized the company's discipline in efficiency, showcasing profitability despite similar revenue figures. He reaffirmed the firm's commitment to customer-centricity and environmentally sustainable products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

