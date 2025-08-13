India Speeds Ahead with Highway Innovations at RAHSTA Expo 2025

India's highway infrastructure development has seen remarkable progress, with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) surpassing its construction goals by building 10,660 kilometers in the fiscal year 2024-25.

Aiming higher for FY 2025-26, the Ministry intends to award projects valued at Rs 3 trillion, having already completed 1,994 kilometers.

RAHSTA Expo & Conference 2025 will spotlight sustainable and innovative road infrastructure, featuring top policymakers discussing future challenges and innovations in the field.