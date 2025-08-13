Left Menu

CLICK 2025: Revolutionizing India's Affiliate Marketing Landscape

CLICK 2025, the 11th edition of India's Affiliate Marketing Conference, is set to explore trends in performance marketing. Organised by IAMAI, it will feature industry leaders discussing technology adoption, strategic partnerships, and data-driven strategies for improved outcomes. Key insights into affiliate models, e-commerce, AI personalisation, and more await attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 17:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Affiliate Summit, now rebranded as CLICK 2025, is gearing up for its most comprehensive edition yet. Held at Andaz, New Delhi, on August 20 and 21, this event is spearheaded by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI). It promises to deliver profound insights into the ever-evolving world of affiliate marketing.

This year's summit will showcase a shift from traditional affiliate marketing models to a more integrated, ROI-focused approach. Attendees can anticipate a rich program featuring industry luminaries, including Lee-Ann Johnstone, PolicyBazaar's Urmesh Chandra, and many more. These leaders are set to delve into the latest methodologies in e-commerce, influencer commerce, and AI-driven personalization.

CLICK 2025 presents a golden opportunity for brands, publishers, and tech platforms alike. With masterclasses, panel discussions, and networking sessions, the event aims to spark meaningful conversations and collaborations. Attendees can explore cutting-edge strategies, discover tech innovations, and strengthen partnerships. Supporting partners include vCommission, Valueleaf, and more, ensuring a comprehensive experience for participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

