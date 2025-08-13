Honasa Consumer Ltd's Stock Soars Amid Record Quarterly Profit

Shares in Honasa Consumer Ltd, the parent company of notable FMCG brands like Mamaearth and The Derma Co, saw a notable rise of over 6% on Wednesday. This surge came after the company announced a 2.64% increase in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter.

The company's stock price climbed to Rs 284.60 on the BSE, marking a 6.15% rise. At one point during the day, it reached Rs 304.80, a 13.68% spike, while on NSE, it rose by 5.88% to Rs 285.15.

On Tuesday, Honasa Consumer Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 41.32 crore for the first quarter of FY26. The profit increase is attributed to volume gains, with revenue from operations rising to Rs 595.25 crore, compared to Rs 554.05 crore in the same period last year. Chairman and CEO Varun Alagh highlighted the strong start to the fiscal year, noting the record quarterly revenue and improved EBITDA margins of 7.7%.

