Left Menu

Honasa Consumer Ltd's Stock Soars Amid Record Quarterly Profit

Shares of Honasa Consumer Ltd rose significantly, driven by a 2.64% increase in net profit for the June quarter. The company reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue, reaching Rs 595 crore. Improved EBITDA and gross profit margins contributed to this growth, enhancing investor confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 17:28 IST
Honasa Consumer Ltd's Stock Soars Amid Record Quarterly Profit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shares in Honasa Consumer Ltd, the parent company of notable FMCG brands like Mamaearth and The Derma Co, saw a notable rise of over 6% on Wednesday. This surge came after the company announced a 2.64% increase in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter.

The company's stock price climbed to Rs 284.60 on the BSE, marking a 6.15% rise. At one point during the day, it reached Rs 304.80, a 13.68% spike, while on NSE, it rose by 5.88% to Rs 285.15.

On Tuesday, Honasa Consumer Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 41.32 crore for the first quarter of FY26. The profit increase is attributed to volume gains, with revenue from operations rising to Rs 595.25 crore, compared to Rs 554.05 crore in the same period last year. Chairman and CEO Varun Alagh highlighted the strong start to the fiscal year, noting the record quarterly revenue and improved EBITDA margins of 7.7%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025