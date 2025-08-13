Revolutionizing Food Delivery: The Rise of Waayu
Waayu is transforming India's food delivery industry by offering fair partnerships to restaurants, bypassing traditional commission models. The platform, which started in 2022, emphasizes sustainable growth and profitability for restaurants, helping them retain control over customer data and pricing, with over 3,000 partners already onboard across India.
- Country:
- India
India's food delivery sector is witnessing a transformative change with the emergence of Waayu, a platform challenging the conventional model by providing fairer terms to restaurants.
Unlike traditional aggregators, Waayu charges a flat subscription fee, allowing restaurants to maintain higher profits without sacrificing autonomy. This move is resonating well with restaurateurs, as noted by Mr. N. Rubinath of the Chennai restaurant association, positioning Waayu as a partner rather than a competitor.
Currently operational in eight cities, Waayu has swiftly added over 3,000 restaurants to its network in major cities, indicating a significant shift in the industry landscape, focusing on sustainable profit models.
