Revolutionizing Food Delivery: The Rise of Waayu

India's food delivery sector is witnessing a transformative change with the emergence of Waayu, a platform challenging the conventional model by providing fairer terms to restaurants.

Unlike traditional aggregators, Waayu charges a flat subscription fee, allowing restaurants to maintain higher profits without sacrificing autonomy. This move is resonating well with restaurateurs, as noted by Mr. N. Rubinath of the Chennai restaurant association, positioning Waayu as a partner rather than a competitor.

Currently operational in eight cities, Waayu has swiftly added over 3,000 restaurants to its network in major cities, indicating a significant shift in the industry landscape, focusing on sustainable profit models.

