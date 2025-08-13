Left Menu

Impact Sourcing Revolution: Startek's Commitment to Inclusion

Startek joins the Clinton Global Initiative's pledge to create a million impact-sourcing jobs by 2030, enhancing economic opportunities for marginalized communities. Over half of Startek's workforce is from underrepresented groups, and this pledge bolsters their commitment to inclusive employment through digital and empathetic customer experience solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 18:12 IST
Impact Sourcing Revolution: Startek's Commitment to Inclusion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Startek®, a top-tier provider of digital-first global customer experience (CX) solutions, announced its endorsement of the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) Impact Sourcing Pledge, spearheaded by Everest Group. The worldwide initiative aspires to generate a million new impact-sourcing jobs by 2030, enhancing economic prospects for marginalized communities.

By signing the pledge, Startek aligns with a coalition of over 50 worldwide entities, including leading corporations, service providers, and social impact facilitators, all dedicated to amplifying inclusive employment through collective action.

David Rickard, Partner at Everest Group, emphasized that nearly half of Startek's workforce originates from socially and economically disadvantaged backgrounds. The firm's participation in Everest Group's CGI pledge signals a commitment to expanding impact-sourced employment. SM Gupta, Global Chief People Officer at Startek, reaffirmed that this strategy is vital not just for hiring but for uplifting communities. Startek's focus areas include South Africa, India, and Latin America, prioritizing employment for women, youth, persons with disabilities, and underserved populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025