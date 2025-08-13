Impact Sourcing Revolution: Startek's Commitment to Inclusion

Startek®, a top-tier provider of digital-first global customer experience (CX) solutions, announced its endorsement of the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) Impact Sourcing Pledge, spearheaded by Everest Group. The worldwide initiative aspires to generate a million new impact-sourcing jobs by 2030, enhancing economic prospects for marginalized communities.

By signing the pledge, Startek aligns with a coalition of over 50 worldwide entities, including leading corporations, service providers, and social impact facilitators, all dedicated to amplifying inclusive employment through collective action.

David Rickard, Partner at Everest Group, emphasized that nearly half of Startek's workforce originates from socially and economically disadvantaged backgrounds. The firm's participation in Everest Group's CGI pledge signals a commitment to expanding impact-sourced employment. SM Gupta, Global Chief People Officer at Startek, reaffirmed that this strategy is vital not just for hiring but for uplifting communities. Startek's focus areas include South Africa, India, and Latin America, prioritizing employment for women, youth, persons with disabilities, and underserved populations.

