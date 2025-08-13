India: Amazon's Next Frontier in E-Commerce Expansion

Amazon is ramping up its investment in India, with its country leader, Samir Kumar, highlighting the country as a key growth area for the e-commerce giant. Speaking with PTI, Kumar emphasized India's untapped potential in online shopping, driven by a large population yet to embrace e-commerce fully.

Kumar noted that while India boasts nearly a billion mobile phone users, only a fraction are shopping online. Amazon aims to tap this market, focusing on tier 2 and 3 cities, collectively known as 'Bharat', to harness the e-commerce potential. This expansion is supported by substantial financial commitments, including Rs 2,000 crore for 2025 and a broader pledge of USD 26 billion by 2030.

Prime Day sales data underscores the positive trajectory, with a significant number of new customers emerging from smaller cities. Despite macroeconomic concerns, Amazon's focus remains on enhancing seller experiences and expanding its reach across global markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)