Left Menu

India: Amazon's Next Frontier in E-Commerce Expansion

Amazon is focusing on India as a major contributor to its long-term growth, investing billions in infrastructure. With low online shopping penetration and a vast untapped market in smaller cities, Amazon sees significant potential. Prime Day sales indicate a growing customer base in tier 2, 3 cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-08-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 18:13 IST
India: Amazon's Next Frontier in E-Commerce Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amazon is ramping up its investment in India, with its country leader, Samir Kumar, highlighting the country as a key growth area for the e-commerce giant. Speaking with PTI, Kumar emphasized India's untapped potential in online shopping, driven by a large population yet to embrace e-commerce fully.

Kumar noted that while India boasts nearly a billion mobile phone users, only a fraction are shopping online. Amazon aims to tap this market, focusing on tier 2 and 3 cities, collectively known as 'Bharat', to harness the e-commerce potential. This expansion is supported by substantial financial commitments, including Rs 2,000 crore for 2025 and a broader pledge of USD 26 billion by 2030.

Prime Day sales data underscores the positive trajectory, with a significant number of new customers emerging from smaller cities. Despite macroeconomic concerns, Amazon's focus remains on enhancing seller experiences and expanding its reach across global markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025