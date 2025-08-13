Left Menu

Power & Instrumentation: A Bright Surge in Profit Figures

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) reported a 40% increase in net profit to Rs 2.62 crore for the June quarter of FY26, facilitated by enhanced revenue streams. The company's income rose by 60%, reaching Rs 41.55 crore, aided by a substantial order from Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (AVVNL).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 19:04 IST
Power & Instrumentation: A Bright Surge in Profit Figures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) showcased a robust performance in the June quarter of FY26 with a striking 40% rise in consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 2.62 crore. This upswing is attributed to increased revenues.

In the same period of the previous fiscal year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1.87 crore, as per company filings. The total income for the quarter soared to Rs 41.55 crore, reflecting a 60% increase compared to the Rs 26 crore recorded last year.

A significant order valued at Rs 70.55 crore secured from Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (AVVNL) further underscores the company's growth trajectory. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Power & Instrumentation specializes in electrical engineering services within the transmission and distribution sector, also providing post-installation maintenance.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025