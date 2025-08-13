Power & Instrumentation: A Bright Surge in Profit Figures

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) showcased a robust performance in the June quarter of FY26 with a striking 40% rise in consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 2.62 crore. This upswing is attributed to increased revenues.

In the same period of the previous fiscal year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1.87 crore, as per company filings. The total income for the quarter soared to Rs 41.55 crore, reflecting a 60% increase compared to the Rs 26 crore recorded last year.

A significant order valued at Rs 70.55 crore secured from Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (AVVNL) further underscores the company's growth trajectory. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Power & Instrumentation specializes in electrical engineering services within the transmission and distribution sector, also providing post-installation maintenance.