Power & Instrumentation: A Bright Surge in Profit Figures
Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) reported a 40% increase in net profit to Rs 2.62 crore for the June quarter of FY26, facilitated by enhanced revenue streams. The company's income rose by 60%, reaching Rs 41.55 crore, aided by a substantial order from Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (AVVNL).
- Country:
- India
Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) showcased a robust performance in the June quarter of FY26 with a striking 40% rise in consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 2.62 crore. This upswing is attributed to increased revenues.
In the same period of the previous fiscal year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1.87 crore, as per company filings. The total income for the quarter soared to Rs 41.55 crore, reflecting a 60% increase compared to the Rs 26 crore recorded last year.
A significant order valued at Rs 70.55 crore secured from Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (AVVNL) further underscores the company's growth trajectory. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Power & Instrumentation specializes in electrical engineering services within the transmission and distribution sector, also providing post-installation maintenance.
ALSO READ
KEC International Soars: 42% Profit Surge in June Quarter
Hitachi Energy India Thrives with Multi-Fold Profit Growth in June Quarter
Punjab National Bank posts 48 pc decline in profit to Rs 1,675 crore for April-June quarter of FY26: Regulatory filing.
L&T Soars with 29.8% Profit Surge in June Quarter
Dr Lal PathLabs Reports Robust 24% Profit Growth in June Quarter