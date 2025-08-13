UP Legislators Unite for MSME Growth

In a significant move for Uttar Pradesh's economic landscape, a group of MLAs from 20 industrial centers have formed 'Friends of MSMEs In UP Assembly'. Official sources reveal that BJP MLA from Lucknow, Neeraj Bora, has been appointed as the convenor of this newly founded assembly group.

This initiative parallels the 'Friends of MSMEs in Parliament' at the central level, which has been instrumental in addressing MSME issues through legislative frameworks. The central group, led by senior MP Shankar Lalwani and former MP Rajendra Agrawal, has successfully facilitated collaboration between ministries, constitutional bodies, and MSMEs.

During the inaugural session in Lucknow, Rajendra Agrawal emphasized the necessity for political resolve to drive swift economic progress in Uttar Pradesh and at the national level. The assembly group seeks to exploit the legislative power to provide systemic solutions for entrepreneurs, supported by the Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)