GE Power India's Profitable Turnaround in June Quarter

GE Power India Limited (GEPIL) reported a notable profit of Rs 34.72 crore for the June quarter FY26, reversing a previous year's loss. The company's total income rose significantly, with a closing order backlog also increasing. Managing Director Puneet Bhatla highlighted successful orders, sales, and profitability achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 19:28 IST
GE Power India Limited (GEPIL) has reported a significant net profit of Rs 34.72 crore for the June quarter of FY26, marking a remarkable turnaround from a loss of Rs 9.54 crore during the same period last year. This improvement is attributed to a substantial increase in income.

The company's total income surged to Rs 339.95 crore from Rs 252.87 crore a year earlier, illustrating strong financial performance. Additionally, the quarter concluded with an increased order backlog of Rs 2,635.3 crore compared to Rs 2,330.9 crore from the previous year.

Managing Director Puneet Bhatla expressed satisfaction with the company's robust start to the year, noting that the orders, sales, profitability, and net cash levels have greatly exceeded budget expectations, reaffirming GEPIL's position as a leading player in the Indian power generation equipment market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

