Left Menu

CapitaLand Plans Major Rs 19,200 Crore Investment in Maharashtra by 2030

CapitaLand Investment Ltd has signed a pact with Maharashtra for a Rs 19,200 crore investment by 2030. This will bolster CLI's growth in Pune and Mumbai through data centres and parks, expanding their Indian market reach. This news follows an inaugural data centre event in Navi Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 20:21 IST
CapitaLand Plans Major Rs 19,200 Crore Investment in Maharashtra by 2030
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

CapitaLand Investment Ltd (CLI), a Singaporean firm, has inked an initial agreement with the Maharashtra government to invest over Rs 19,200 crore by 2030. The funds will enhance CLI's presence in Mumbai and Pune, focusing on data centres, logistics, and business parks, according to the company's statement.

Having been in Maharashtra since 2013, CapitaLand values the state's support in its growth strategy. The investment plans, initially misreported as Rs 9,200 crore, were announced at the opening of CLI's first data centre in Navi Mumbai.

The event featured attendees like Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. CapitaLand aims to boost its India portfolio, increasing funds management significantly by 2028 with a diversified footprint across major Indian cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025