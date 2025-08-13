CapitaLand Plans Major Rs 19,200 Crore Investment in Maharashtra by 2030
CapitaLand Investment Ltd has signed a pact with Maharashtra for a Rs 19,200 crore investment by 2030. This will bolster CLI's growth in Pune and Mumbai through data centres and parks, expanding their Indian market reach. This news follows an inaugural data centre event in Navi Mumbai.
CapitaLand Investment Ltd (CLI), a Singaporean firm, has inked an initial agreement with the Maharashtra government to invest over Rs 19,200 crore by 2030. The funds will enhance CLI's presence in Mumbai and Pune, focusing on data centres, logistics, and business parks, according to the company's statement.
Having been in Maharashtra since 2013, CapitaLand values the state's support in its growth strategy. The investment plans, initially misreported as Rs 9,200 crore, were announced at the opening of CLI's first data centre in Navi Mumbai.
The event featured attendees like Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. CapitaLand aims to boost its India portfolio, increasing funds management significantly by 2028 with a diversified footprint across major Indian cities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
