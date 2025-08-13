Left Menu

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Navigates Revenue Dip Amid Supply Shortage

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd reported a 50.5% drop in net profit due to a shortfall in wagon wheelset supply. Revenue from operations decreased by 16.3%, and EBITDA margins contracted. The falling revenues were attributed to supply issues with Indian Railways, which have now stabilized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-08-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 21:21 IST
Texmaco Rail & Engineering Navigates Revenue Dip Amid Supply Shortage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd faced a significant 50.5% decline in net profit for the June quarter, primarily due to a severe shortage in wagon wheelsets supplied by the Railways. This scarcity had a ripple effect, leading to operational revenue plummeting by 16.3% to Rs 911 crore compared to Rs 1,088 crore in the previous year, squeezing profit margins.

EBITDA experienced a substantial drop of 36% to Rs 79 crore from Rs 123 crore, while the EBITDA margin narrowed by 267 basis points to 8.7%. Concurrently, earnings per share halved to Rs 0.75 from Rs 1.50 recorded in the same period last year. Furthermore, the PAT margin shrank to 3.2% from the previous year's 5.4%.

According to Executive Director and Vice-Chairman Indrajit Mookerjee, the decline was tied to a short supply of vital wagon wheelsets by Indian Railways, a challenge experienced industry-wide. However, he noted that the supply situation has since improved, stabilizing the company's revenue stream. Texmaco West Rail also experienced a temporary slump in revenue due to inspection holds by RDSO, which the company aims to rectify.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025