Left Menu

Market Highs and Monetary Hopes: Tech Stocks Tumble Amid Fed Easing Speculations

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit new highs amid expectations of a Federal Reserve monetary easing cycle, driven by subdued tariff impact on consumer prices. However, tech stocks showed weakness. Healthcare sectors saw gains, while CoreWeave and AMC reported swings following economic uncertainties and company-specific news.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 01:33 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 01:33 IST
Market Highs and Monetary Hopes: Tech Stocks Tumble Amid Fed Easing Speculations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite indexes achieved new closing highs for the consecutive day amid investor hopes for an impending monetary easing cycle by the Federal Reserve. These gains reflect optimism that the impact of tariffs has not yet significantly affected consumer prices, encouraging investors' confidence in economic stability.

However, various tech stocks, part of the so-called Magnificent Seven, experienced downturns as investors searched for fresh growth catalysts. Contrary to the tech sector's slide, other industries, particularly healthcare, rose significantly, with valuations of the S&P 500 surpassing long-term averages.

Key developments include the Federal Reserve President's remarks on potential interest rate strategies and the Treasury Secretary's speculation on an aggressive rate cut. Companies like CoreWeave and Paramount Skydance reported substantial financial movements, indicating a mixed market sentiment amidst economic variables and innovation news.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025