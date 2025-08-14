Praveg Limited Reports 61.5% Income Surge in Q1 FY26 Amid Strategic Growth
Praveg Limited showcased a remarkable 61.5% rise in consolidated income for Q1 FY26 at ₹39.86 crore, despite seasonal challenges. The eco-responsible luxury resorts leader attributes this growth to strategic expansions and new ventures like Praveg Resort Kachigam, positioning themselves for sustained future success.
Praveg Limited, a leader in the eco-responsible luxury resorts sector, has announced a 61.5% increase in consolidated income, reaching ₹39.86 crore for Q1 FY26. This comes amid strategic expansions and new initiatives like the Praveg Resort Kachigam in Daman, bolstering its position in the market.
Highlighting the quarterly performance, the company reported a standalone EBITDA of ₹3.30 crore, with a total standalone income climbing 21.06% to ₹29.88 crore. Notably, the hospitality and event segment generated ₹29.27 crore, while the advertisement segment contributed ₹10.12 crore to the revenues.
Chairman Vishnu Patel remarked on the potential of Praveg's newly launched properties, despite early-stage challenges and high fixed costs. The strategic expansion, including the handover of Bangaram Island Resort to IHCL's SeleQtions brand, is set to drive future revenue and support the company's growth in sustainable travel.
