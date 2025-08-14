Praveg Limited Reports 61.5% Income Surge in Q1 FY26 Amid Strategic Growth

Praveg Limited, a leader in the eco-responsible luxury resorts sector, has announced a 61.5% increase in consolidated income, reaching ₹39.86 crore for Q1 FY26. This comes amid strategic expansions and new initiatives like the Praveg Resort Kachigam in Daman, bolstering its position in the market.

Highlighting the quarterly performance, the company reported a standalone EBITDA of ₹3.30 crore, with a total standalone income climbing 21.06% to ₹29.88 crore. Notably, the hospitality and event segment generated ₹29.27 crore, while the advertisement segment contributed ₹10.12 crore to the revenues.

Chairman Vishnu Patel remarked on the potential of Praveg's newly launched properties, despite early-stage challenges and high fixed costs. The strategic expansion, including the handover of Bangaram Island Resort to IHCL's SeleQtions brand, is set to drive future revenue and support the company's growth in sustainable travel.

