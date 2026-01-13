Left Menu

BJP Expels 22 Members Amidst Maharashtra Civic Polls Turmoil

Ahead of civic polls in Maharashtra's Nanded city, the BJP has expelled 22 members for anti-party activities, including switching allegiances and campaigning against party candidates. The decision followed discontent over ticket distribution, leading to some leaving the party. This move underscores internal tensions during the election period.

  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has taken a stern stance by expelling 22 members from its ranks in Nanded city as the civic polls approach. These individuals were charged with anti-party activities including shifting their allegiance to rival parties.

This disciplinary action came in response to aspirants, who, after being denied BJP tickets for the January 15 elections, aligned with other political groups and contested against official BJP candidates.

Amarnath Rajurkar, the BJP's city unit president, announced the expulsions amidst a backdrop of significant internal dissatisfaction. Many hopefuls who were eager for party endorsements found themselves moving to opposite camps, prompting a crackdown from the BJP leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

