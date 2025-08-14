Left Menu

India's Exports Surge Amidst Rising Trade Deficit

India witnessed a 7.29% rise in exports, reaching USD 37.24 billion in July, with a trade deficit of USD 27.35 billion. Imports grew by 8.6%. For April-July 2025-26, exports rose 3.07% to USD 149.2 billion while imports increased by 5.36% to USD 244.01 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 14:57 IST
India's Exports Surge Amidst Rising Trade Deficit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant economic development, India's exports in July surged by 7.29% compared to the previous year, totaling USD 37.24 billion, according to official data revealed on Thursday.

Simultaneously, the trade deficit for the month was reported at USD 27.35 billion, indicating a substantial gap between exports and imports.

Year-on-year import figures also showed an increase of 8.6%, with imports standing at USD 64.59 billion, reflecting the country's growing demand for foreign goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025