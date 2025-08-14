India's Exports Surge Amidst Rising Trade Deficit

In a significant economic development, India's exports in July surged by 7.29% compared to the previous year, totaling USD 37.24 billion, according to official data revealed on Thursday.

Simultaneously, the trade deficit for the month was reported at USD 27.35 billion, indicating a substantial gap between exports and imports.

Year-on-year import figures also showed an increase of 8.6%, with imports standing at USD 64.59 billion, reflecting the country's growing demand for foreign goods.

