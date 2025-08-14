U.S. Crypto Companies Surge Towards IPOs: A New Era Begins

In a significant move, U.S. cryptocurrency firms are stepping into the public market arena, spurred by supportive policies during President Donald Trump's second term. The global value of cryptocurrencies has reached a staggering $4.2 trillion, prompting companies to seize this opportunity.

Among the front-runners is Bullish, a cryptocurrency exchange operator backed by billionaire Peter Thiel, which recently raised over $1.1 billion through public markets. Analysts cite the rising mainstream acceptance and substantial backing from corporations as key factors driving this fundraising surge and increasing demand for crypto stocks.

Circle's remarkable NYSE debut further underscores the industry's momentum, with its stock values more than doubling, boosting the company's worth to approximately $35 billion. This growth trajectory is echoed by developments such as the passing of the Genius Act, establishing a regulatory framework for stablecoins, which continues to fuel investor interest and market rallies.

