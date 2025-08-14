Left Menu

U.S. Crypto Companies Surge Towards IPOs: A New Era Begins

U.S. crypto companies are venturing into public markets, driven by favorable policies and a surging cryptocurrency value. High-profile firms like Bullish and Circle are leading the charge, catalyzed by regulatory advancements and increasing mainstream interest. This trend marks a significant shift post the 2022 FTX collapse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 15:41 IST
In a significant move, U.S. cryptocurrency firms are stepping into the public market arena, spurred by supportive policies during President Donald Trump's second term. The global value of cryptocurrencies has reached a staggering $4.2 trillion, prompting companies to seize this opportunity.

Among the front-runners is Bullish, a cryptocurrency exchange operator backed by billionaire Peter Thiel, which recently raised over $1.1 billion through public markets. Analysts cite the rising mainstream acceptance and substantial backing from corporations as key factors driving this fundraising surge and increasing demand for crypto stocks.

Circle's remarkable NYSE debut further underscores the industry's momentum, with its stock values more than doubling, boosting the company's worth to approximately $35 billion. This growth trajectory is echoed by developments such as the passing of the Genius Act, establishing a regulatory framework for stablecoins, which continues to fuel investor interest and market rallies.

