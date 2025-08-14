Merck Foundation CEO Dr. Rasha Kelej Featured in Vogue India for Social Impact

Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, the Chief Executive Officer of the Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), has been profiled by Vogue India in a feature titled “Leading with Courage and Conviction: Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej on empowering women, advancing healthcare, and transforming media in Africa.” The article celebrates Dr. Kelej’s pioneering approach of blending art, fashion, and media to tackle some of Africa’s most pressing social and health challenges.

Harnessing Creativity for Social Change

Dr. Kelej, who has been recognised as one of the 100 Most Influential Africans for six consecutive years (2019–2024), has become known for her innovative methods in driving change. By mobilising the creative industries, she has addressed critical issues such as infertility stigma, gender-based violence (GBV), female genital mutilation (FGM), child marriage, and the need for increased awareness around non-communicable diseases like diabetes and hypertension.

“I have been a long-time Vogue reader, and I am truly delighted to be featured by Vogue India for my creative approach to driving social change,” Dr. Kelej said. “Africa is a continent full of vibrant culture, colour, and creativity, and I’ve always believed that fashion, art, and media can be powerful instruments to inspire positive change—beyond just entertainment.”

Multimedia Initiatives with a Mission

Under Dr. Kelej’s leadership, Merck Foundation has pioneered unique awareness campaigns through platforms such as:

Our Africa TV Program – A pan-African platform for cultural and health dialogue.

Songs, animation films, and children’s storybooks – Created to sensitively address taboo topics.

Awards for best media content, songs, films, and fashion designs – Recognising creatives who contribute to social messaging.

“These initiatives are aimed at raising awareness about critical and sensitive social and health issues, in a relatable and impactful way,” Dr. Kelej explained. “I’m proud that this work is being recognized and shared as a meaningful case study with Vogue readers around the world.”

Transforming Healthcare Through Partnerships

The Vogue profile also highlights Dr. Kelej’s success in forging strategic alliances with over 28 African First Ladies through the Merck Foundation “More Than a Mother” campaign, collectively advancing healthcare and women’s empowerment.

Since its inception, the Merck Foundation has:

Awarded over 2,250 scholarships to young doctors from 52 countries in more than 44 critical and underserved medical specialties.

Launched the Educating Linda program, providing 800 scholarships to high-achieving but underprivileged African schoolgirls, enabling them to complete their education and pursue their ambitions.

These initiatives have been instrumental in building healthcare capacity, particularly in countries with severe shortages of trained specialists.

Recognised Leadership and Global Impact

Dr. Kelej’s leadership has earned Merck Foundation multiple accolades, including NGO of the Year (2022 & 2024), recognition as the Most Influential NGO Shaping Africa’s Future, and the Best Health Sector Philanthropy Award 2023.

Her commitment to inclusive growth, health equity, and the empowerment of women and girls has made her a transformative figure in Africa’s development landscape — a fact now recognised on the global stage by one of the world’s most influential lifestyle publications.