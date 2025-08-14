Left Menu

Panchsatva: Leading the Way in Clean Label Ayurvedic Wellness

Panchsatva, a wellness brand founded by Ayurvedic doctors, launches in India with five herbal blends focused on preventive health. Combining Ayurvedic wisdom and clinical precision, the line is free from artificial ingredients. The brand is expanding nationally and internationally, aiming to make Ayurveda a part of modern lifestyles.

Panchsatva officially Launched, Bringing Centuries-Old Ayurvedic Wisdom into Everyday Life. Image Credit: ANI
Panchsatva, a wellness brand spearheaded by Ayurvedic doctors, has officially made its debut in India. The brand introduces five functional herbal blends, each targeting a key aspect of health, including immunity, digestion, detoxification, and mental clarity. Panchsatva prides itself on using clean label, plant-based ingredients, free from artificial additives.

These herbal mixtures are crafted with the classical Phaant Kalpana technique and cater to adults and children over 24 months, offering a caffeine-free path to everyday wellness. Designed with safety and effectiveness in mind, the products are rooted in Ayurveda and formulated for regular consumption.

Originating from humble beginnings in a home kitchen, Panchsatva's blends aim to harmonize Ayurvedic traditions with modern convenience. The brand's commitment to sustainability and its collaborations with local farmers underline a holistic approach, which extends from personal health to planetary well-being. As Panchsatva gains traction, plans to expand into international markets are underway.

