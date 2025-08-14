India Negotiates with China to Secure Rare Earth Magnet Supply Chain

In a significant economic negotiation, India is actively engaging with Chinese authorities regarding the export restrictions imposed on rare earth magnets. These materials are crucial for several high-tech applications, and the Indian government is keen on ensuring that the supply chain remains uninterrupted.

The restrictions, implemented by China in April, require special export licenses for seven specific rare earth elements and magnets. This move has prompted a swift response from Indian officials to mitigate any potential disruptions.

Efforts are in progress, as confirmed by a senior official, with Indian companies receiving visas to further discussions in China. The Indian automobile sector, among others, is particularly pressing for governmental assistance to streamline approval processes from China for importing these critical materials.