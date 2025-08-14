Tragedy Strikes: Glass Sheet Accident Claims Lives of Two Workers
Two workers died in a glass factory accident in Vasai, Maharashtra when a large glass sheet fell on them. The incident occurred while they were moving the sheet and they succumbed to their injuries at a hospital. Police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating.
Country:
- India
In a tragic incident at a glass manufacturing unit in Vasai town, Maharashtra's Palghar district, two workers lost their lives after a massive sheet of glass crashed down on them. The mishap occurred on Tuesday evening, as confirmed by local police on Thursday.
According to an officer from Naigaon police station, the two workers were in the process of relocating the large glass sheet within the factory premises when it suddenly fell, causing severe injuries. They were promptly transported to a nearby hospital, where medical professionals pronounced them dead.
The deceased were identified as Kashish Yadav, aged 28, and Akram Ali Khan, aged 27. A case of accidental death has been filed, and a detailed investigation is underway. Their remains were sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination.
