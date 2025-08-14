Left Menu

Café Coffee Day Boosts Revenue Amid Store Count Decline

Café Coffee Day, operated by Coffee Day Global, reduced its losses to Rs 11 crore with a revenue increase to Rs 263 crore for the June quarter of FY26. Despite a slight drop in the number of cafés, overall revenue rose by 6%. Parent company CDEL saw a profit turnaround.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 19:01 IST
Café Coffee Day, a cornerstone of India's café culture, has shown resilience by narrowing its losses to Rs 11 crore and increasing its net revenue by 6% to Rs 263 crore in the recent June quarter.

Although the average sales per day dipped slightly year-on-year, Café Coffee Day saw an improvement from the previous quarter. However, the café chain's store count fell to 427, a reduction from 448 the year before. A silver lining for the company is its increased number of vending machines, now totaling 55,189.

The parent company, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL), reported a profit of Rs 23.28 crore for the reporting period, bouncing back from a loss in the previous year. Revenues from operations grew to Rs 269.32 crore, marking a 3.55% increase.

