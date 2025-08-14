India's Resilient Strides Towards Self-reliance: President Murmu's Vision for the Future

In a landmark Independence Day address, President Droupadi Murmu spotlighted India's significant strides in economic growth, technology advancements, and artificial intelligence. She underscored the country's impressive 6.5% GDP growth and maintained that controlled inflation and rising exports are testament to India's economic vitality.

President Murmu proclaimed that India is marching towards self-reliance, reflecting on the extraordinary progress since 1947. She attributed this to robust reforms and skilled economic management, crediting the nation's workforce for pulling large swathes of the population from poverty, reducing income inequality, and leveling regional disparities.

The President further lauded infrastructure endeavors under initiatives like the Bharatmala Pariyojana and Kashmir's historic rail connectivity, signaling new economic opportunities. She also celebrated technological achievements, emphasizing India's leadership in digital transactions and AI, crucial for the country's aspiration to become a global AI hub by 2047.