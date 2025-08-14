Left Menu

Tata Sons AGM Seals Resolutions Unanimously as Noel N Tata Appointed Director

At Tata Sons' annual general meeting, all six resolutions, including the appointment of Noel N Tata as director, were unanimously approved. The AGM, conducted virtually, also saw additional appointments and dividend declarations, supported by major stakeholders like Shapoorji Pallonji Group.

Updated: 14-08-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 20:51 IST
The shareholders of Tata Sons have given unanimous approval to all six resolutions presented at the company's annual general meeting (AGM), according to insiders. Key among these approvals was the appointment of Noel N Tata as a director, marking a significant development in the company's leadership.

The AGM, which was held virtually, proceeded on a notably positive note with comprehensive support for the resolutions under both ordinary and special business categories. Noel N Tata, already serving as Chairman of Tata Trusts, will assume directorship duties following Ratan Tata's demise, with his role set to commence on October 22, 2024.

All resolutions, including the reappointment of Venu Srinivasan and the declaration of dividends, were backed by the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which holds an 18.4% stake in Tata Sons. The meeting also introduced Anita Marangoly George to the board and reaffirmed existing positions, sustaining the company's stability and strategic direction moving forward.

