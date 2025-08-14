Left Menu

Market Jitters: Inflation, Tariffs, and the Fed's Next Move

U.S. stock markets fell as inflation data exceeded expectations, reducing optimism for interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Producer prices rose sharply, and jobless claims slightly decreased. Most S&P 500 sectors declined, with materials hit hardest. Cisco and Deere shares also fell, while tariff concerns loom large.

Market Jitters: Inflation, Tariffs, and the Fed's Next Move
U.S. stock markets took a tumble on Thursday as new data pointed to rising inflation, curbing hopes for Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts this year. The Labor Department's report showed a significant spike in producer prices for July, suggesting inflation pressures could intensify across goods and services.

Investors reacted swiftly, trimming expectations for rate cuts by the Fed. Current projections are for a 56.7 basis point reduction for the year, down from 63 basis points prior to the report. Analysts warn that the Fed's approach to rate adjustments may be less accommodative than anticipated.

Concern grows that U.S. import tariffs might elevate prices, potentially disrupting stock rallies. From technology to materials, numerous sectors saw declines, with earnings forecasts drawing scrutiny. Notably, Deere & Co and Tapestry reported weaker earnings, citing adverse tariff impacts on their performance.

