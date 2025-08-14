EaseMyTrip Expands Global Footprint with Strategic Acquisitions
EaseMyTrip announces three strategic acquisitions to boost its end-to-end travel capabilities in international and domestic markets. The move includes stakes in luxury hospitality and commercial real estate, aiming to enhance experiential travel offerings and operational flexibility amidst projected growth in the global hospitality market.
EaseMyTrip, a prominent player in India's travel-tech sector, has unveiled plans for three acquisitions to enhance its travel services both internationally and domestically.
The company will acquire a 50% stake in a premium London property, The Knight of Notting Hill, and a 100% stake in a commercial asset in Gurugram, India, through secondary investments. Additionally, EaseMyTrip is poised to make a strategic investment in VBIL, expanding its footprint into the international hospitality realm.
These acquisitions will provide new growth opportunities in the USD 5.71 trillion global hospitality industry, expected to reach USD 7.23 trillion by 2029. According to company Chairman Nishant Pitti, the strategic moves are part of a long-term plan to create value and enhance the travel experience for customers worldwide.
