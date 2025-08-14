EaseMyTrip Expands Global Footprint with Strategic Acquisitions

EaseMyTrip, a prominent player in India's travel-tech sector, has unveiled plans for three acquisitions to enhance its travel services both internationally and domestically.

The company will acquire a 50% stake in a premium London property, The Knight of Notting Hill, and a 100% stake in a commercial asset in Gurugram, India, through secondary investments. Additionally, EaseMyTrip is poised to make a strategic investment in VBIL, expanding its footprint into the international hospitality realm.

These acquisitions will provide new growth opportunities in the USD 5.71 trillion global hospitality industry, expected to reach USD 7.23 trillion by 2029. According to company Chairman Nishant Pitti, the strategic moves are part of a long-term plan to create value and enhance the travel experience for customers worldwide.