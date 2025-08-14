Left Menu

The Fast Lane Danger: Addressing Speeding in Delhi

Speeding by heavy and commercial vehicles remains a significant concern in Delhi, despite a 10% decline in road traffic fatalities since 2015, as reported in the Status Summary Report 2025. The report, released by Delhi officials, highlights increased speeding prevalence and urges stricter enforcement and public awareness measures.

Speeding by heavy and commercial vehicles remains a significant concern in Delhi's road safety landscape, despite an overall decline in road traffic fatalities by 10% since 2015. This is according to the Status Summary Report 2025, released under the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety.

The report was unveiled on Thursday by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, alongside Transport Minister Pankaj Singh and high-ranking government and traffic police officials. The findings, produced by the Johns Hopkins International Injury Research Unit in partnership with the CSIR-Central Road Research Institute, are based on extensive roadside observations conducted from November 2021 to April 2025.

Key insights reveal that while speeding increased from 27% to 35% in the past five years, heavy and commercial vehicles clock the highest speeding rates. The report urges for intensified enforcement, public awareness campaigns, and engineering measures to mitigate accidents and enhance road safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

