Air Canada's Turbulent Negotiations: Potential Strike Grounds Flights

Air Canada has begun canceling flights in anticipation of a potential strike by flight attendants, which could affect hundreds of thousands of travelers. The strike would effectively ground the airline, which services approximately 130,000 passengers daily.

The conflict arises from ongoing labor negotiations between Air Canada and its flight attendants' union, which represents about 10,000 employees. The union has issued a 72-hour notice to strike over issues including low wages and unpaid labor, leading the airline to issue a lockout notice in response.

Despite the tension, both sides have expressed a willingness to negotiate, though a resolution remains elusive. Air Canada has offered a significant increase in wages and benefits, but the union remains firm in its demands. The Canadian government has been urged to intervene, although officials prefer the parties reach an agreement independently.

(With inputs from agencies.)