Left Menu

PM Modi's 'Double Diwali Gift': Major GST Reforms Announced

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced major GST reforms to provide relief to consumers and small businesses. The reforms, a "double Diwali gift," aim to reduce tax rates, benefiting essential goods and MSMEs. The move follows eight years since GST's implementation, aiming to boost consumption and ease of business.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 10:15 IST
PM Modi's 'Double Diwali Gift': Major GST Reforms Announced
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a landmark Independence Day address from the Red Fort, unveiled plans for significant reforms in the Goods and Services Tax (GST), promising a 'double Diwali gift' for consumers and small businesses. This reform package aims to ease tax burdens, particularly benefiting essential goods and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Highlighting the success of past GST reforms, PM Modi noted the upcoming changes will enhance the current system. A high-powered committee, after consulting with various states, is set to introduce next-generation reforms that simplify the tax structure, making compliance easier and reducing tax rates on necessities.

Since its introduction in 2017, GST has streamlined indirect taxation in India, fostering economic integration and transparency. Celebrating GST's eight-year milestone, the Prime Minister emphasized continued efforts to improve the business environment and boost economic growth. Recent achievements, such as record GST collections, underscore these ongoing improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025